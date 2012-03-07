Wells Fargo eyes "selective acquisitions" - CFO

March 7 Wells Fargo & Co can
continue to grow through "selective acquisitions" as European
banks shed loans and business units, the bank's chief financial
officer said on Wednesday.
In 2011, the fourth-largest U.S. bank bought $3 billion in
U.S. commercial loans from Irish banks and purchased asset-based
lender Burdale Capital Finance Inc. Last month, it agreed to buy
BNP Paribas SA's energy lending business in a deal
that is expected to close in the second quarter.
The San Francisco-based bank has capitalized on
opportunities to buy loans and businesses from European banks
forced to met higher capital requirements.
"We haven't seen any reduction in the rate at which
acquisition opportunities are occurring out there," Wells Fargo
Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan said at an investor conference
in New York.