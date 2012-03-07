UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo eyes "selective acquisitions" - CFO

By Rick Rothacker
March 7 Wells Fargo & Co can
continue to grow through "selective acquisitions" as European
banks shed loans and business units, the bank's chief financial
officer said on Wednesday.
In 2011, the fourth-largest U.S. bank bought $3 billion in
U.S. commercial loans from Irish banks and purchased asset-based
lender Burdale Capital Finance Inc. Last month, it agreed to buy
BNP Paribas SA's energy lending business in a deal
that is expected to close in the second quarter.
The San Francisco-based bank has capitalized on
opportunities to buy loans and businesses from European banks
forced to met higher capital requirements.
"We haven't seen any reduction in the rate at which
acquisition opportunities are occurring out there," Wells Fargo
Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan said at an investor conference
in New York.
Wells Fargo, with sufficient capital and liquidity, has been
in a position to make these purchases while some of its U.S.
competitors have "different challenges," Sloan said.
"It's this part of the cycle where you see good
opportunities," he said.
In addition to making money from interest payments on
acquired loans, the purchases also give Wells Fargo an entree to
new customers to whom it can try to sell other products and
services, he said.
Wells Fargo also expects to make more loans to new and
existing customers, Sloan said. The bank's total loans
outstanding increased by $9.5 billion to $769.6 billion in the
fourth quarter from the previous quarter. The majority of the
growth -- $5.6 billion -- came from lending to businesses, a
trend experienced at other banks in the fourth quarter.
"We expect loan growth to continue," Sloan said.