UPDATE 4-Wells Fargo profit rises, but expense concerns weigh

* EPS 75 cents versus 73 cents expected by Wall St
* 4th qtr expenses to be at top of projected range
* Shares fall 2.4 pct on expense concerns
* CFO: Bank definitely looking at more deals
By Rick Rothacker
April 13 A surge in mortgage banking income
helped lift Wells Fargo & Co's first-quarter profit by
13 percent, but its shares fell on concerns that the bank is
falling behind on its drive to cut expenses.
Wells Fargo, the fourth largest U.S. bank and the country's
biggest mortgage lender and servicer, said on Friday that net
income increased to $4.25 billion, or 75 cents a share, from
$3.76 billion, or 67 cents a share, a year earlier.
The results beat analysts' average forecast of 73 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, but the bank's
shares were off 2.4 percent at $33.19 in afternoon trading on a
down day for the stock market.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co, which also reported
stronger-than-expected results on Friday, were down 2.8 percent
and the KBW Banks Index was off 2.3 percent.
By another measure -- net income available to common
shareholders after the payment of preferred dividends -- the
bank earned $4 billion, compared with $3.6 billion a year
earlier.
Total revenue at Wells rose to $21.6 billion, from $20.3
billion a year earlier, signaling stronger demand for consumer
and commercial loans. The bank's executives said they continued
to scout acquisitions with the potential to boost revenue.
The San Francisco-based bank's expenses rose to $13 billion
from $12.5 billion in the fourth quarter, partly because of
higher legal reserves and increased personnel costs related to
mortgage banking compensation.
Wells said it is targeting expenses of $11.25 billion in the
fourth quarter, at the upper end of the range set out in its
efficiency program called Project Compass. The bank previously
called for expenses to drop as low as $10.75 billion, but it
said on Friday higher-than-expected revenue from its mortgage
business and acquisitions would also result in higher costs.
Analysts peppered Chief Executive John Stumpf and Chief
Financial Officer Tim Sloan throughout an analyst conference
call with concerns that expenses were not failing as quickly as
the bank previously signaled.
"Loan growth was softer than anticipated, while expenses
were elevated," Barclays Capital analyst Jason Goldberg wrote in
a note to clients. Goldberg has an "overweight" rating on Wells
shares.
In an interview, Sloan said the bank's efforts to reduce
expenses nearly $2 billion by the fourth quarter would be helped
by a $476 million drop in seasonal personnel expenses and the
elimination of $250 million in merger costs related its 2008
Wachovia Corp acquisition.
"Then, it's a little bit here and a little bit there," he
said.
Echoing comments by CEO Stumpf in the call with analysts,
Sloan said the bank would miss its expense target only if it
were in pursuit of higher revenues.
MORTGAGE BUSINESS "PAYING OFF"
Mortgage banking income at Well Fargo increased to $2.8
billion from $2 billion a year ago, as homeowners rushed to
refinance home loans at low interest rates. About 15 percent of
the bank's applications came through government programs
designed to help homeowners who owe more on their mortgages than
their homes are worth, the bank said.
Sloan said the bank's "pipeline" of mortgage applications
was higher going into the second quarter than at the beginning
of the first quarter. As other banks have pulled back from the
home loans business amid concerns about losses and lawsuits
stemming from the housing bust, Wells Fargo has been gaining
market share, he noted.
"We think we made the right decision by being consistent,
and it's paying off," he said.
Wells Fargo recorded a loan-loss provision of about $2
billion, down from about $2.2 billion a year earlier. The bank
for the eighth straight quarter boosted results by freeing up
cash reserves it had previously booked for bad loans.
Loan growth in the bank's core portfolios grew by $984
million in the first quarter, on gains in commercial, auto and
student lending. However, some analysts noted that 87 percent of
the increase reflected asset-based loans purchased by Wells
during the quarter, instead of "organic" growth, a sign of
fundamental improvement in the economy.
The bank's total loans at the end of the first quarter fell
4 percent from the previous three months to $766.5 billion.
In the analyst call, executives said they expect continued
core loan growth this year through acquisitions and organic
growth. The bank's previously announced purchase of an energy
lending business from French bank BNP Paribas could
close as early as next week, giving Wells Fargo nearly $4
billion in additional loans.
Wells reported a slight improvement in net interest margin,
the difference between what banks earn on their investments and
what they pay for their funding. But CEO Stumpf said that yield
would remain under pressure this year.
"It was a good quarter," said Gary Townsend, chief executive
of Hill-Townsend Capital, but "I had actually expected them to
do a bit better."
LOOKING FOR DEALS
Wells Fargo and JPMorgan have emerged as two of the
healthiest U.S. banks following the financial crisis. Both fared
well in the Federal Reserve stress tests released last month and
announced plans to increase their quarterly dividends and to buy
back more of their own shares. Wells bought back 8 million
shares during the quarter, primarily under a forward purchase
contract it negotiated in the fourth quarter.
As some banks shed assets to build capital, Wells Fargo is
"definitely looking at other acquisition opportunities," Sloan
said. Because of a U.S. cap on deposit market share, the bank
wouldn't be likely to buy a commercial bank, but it could
purchase more loan portfolios or make non-depository
acquisitions, he said.
Outside of the United States, the bank will continue to
scout deals, but the likelihood of it buying a consumer or
commercial bank is "pretty low," he said. The bank already has
plans to open additional corporate banking offices overseas, he
said.
"I would think about any sort of international acquisition
being more consistent with our existing product set (rather)
than something new or transformative," Sloan said.