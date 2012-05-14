UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo names new chief compliance officer

May 14 Wells Fargo & Co named Yvette
Hollingsworth as its chief compliance officer, replacing Tim
Marrinan who announced his retirement last year.
Wells Fargo, the fourth largest U.S. bank, said Hollingsworth
was most recently managing director and global head of
Operations Compliance and Financial Crimes Compliance & Risk
Management for Barclays Corporate & Investment Bank.
Hollingsworth, who will begin her new job at the start of
June, has also served in a number of senior compliance and
anti-money laundering roles within the industry, the bank said.
Compliance has gained importance at banks and financial
institutions, as it deals with a slew of new rules written in
the aftermath of the biggest financial meltdown since the Great
Depression and faces greater regulatory scrutiny.
Shares of the San Francisco-based bank closed at $32.41 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.