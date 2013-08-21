Wells Fargo to cut 2,300 mortgage jobs as refinancing slows

BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive says CEO Kenneth Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Kenneth W. Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 million - SEC filing
Aug 21 Wells Fargo & Co, the largest mortgage lender in the United States, will cut 2,300 jobs in its home loan business because fewer customers are refinancing as interest rates rise, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
The cuts would represent around 3.3 percent of the bank's consumer lending employees, the bank said. Although the bank does not disclose how many of its staff work in home loans specifically, Wells Fargo had over 11,000 mortgage loan officers on its payroll at the end of March.
Mortgage refinancing made up more than 70 percent of U.S. home lending volume in the first half of 2013, but it has fallen to around 50 percent of lending and could fall further in coming months, Franklin Codel, Wells Fargo's head of mortgage production, said in the memo.
"We've had to recalibrate our business to meet customers' needs - and to ensure we're operating as efficiently and effectively as possible. Unfortunately, displacements within our team are necessary," Codel said.
* CEO Kenneth W. Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 million - SEC filing
BERLIN, March 29 European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labour members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.
SAO PAULO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA hired financial advisers to help sell its stakes in some power projects, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. said on Wednesday.