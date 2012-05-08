Wells Fargo says it may face fair lending claims

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 The U.S. Department of Justice believes it has grounds to bring claims against Wells Fargo & Co for monetary damages and civil penalties under fair lending laws, the bank said in a securities filing on Tuesday.
The fourth-largest U.S. bank said it believes such claims should not be brought and it is seeking to show the department that it is in compliance with fair lending laws, the filing said.
San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is the largest servicer and originator of home loans in the United States.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.