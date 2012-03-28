Wells Fargo to face lending program class-action suit

UPDATE 3-Endo profit, sales beat as the drugmaker enters transition phase
* Shares rise as much as 6.47 pct to $14.15 (Adds conf call details)
NEW YORK, March 27 Wells Fargo & Co was ordered to face a class-action lawsuit in Minnesota federal court by investors who accuse the bank of improperly touting a lending program as safe when in fact it was risky.
Judge Donovan Frank of U.S. District Court in Minnesota, in certifying the case as a class-action on Tuesday, said the disgruntled investors should proceed as a group because they had common issues and were sufficiently similar.
The City of Farmington Hills Employees Retirement System, a pension plan, sued Wells Fargo in Oct. 2010 on behalf of 100 institutional investors over its securities lending program.
In court papers, the plaintiffs said that starting in 2006, they had invested funds in the lending program, which they said the bank advertised as safe and low-risk.
But Wells Fargo instead invested the money in risky and illiquid financial products such as mortgage backed securities, the plaintiffs said, and in so doing had breached its fiduciary duty.
A spokeswoman for Wells Fargo did not immediately return a request for comment on the ruling.
The case is The City of Farmington Hills Employees Retirement System v. Wells Fargo Bank, U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, No. 10-4372.
* Shares rise as much as 6.47 pct to $14.15 (Adds conf call details)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 Higher agave prices weighed on fourth quarter profits at Mexico's Jose Cuervo which slumped 48.5 percent year-on-year even though the world's biggest tequila maker reported a 52.4 percent spike in revenues on Tuesday.
Feb 28 Comcast Corp said on Tuesday it would buy the 49 percent it does not already own in Universal Studios Japan (USJ) for 254.8 billion yen ($2.27 billion) as the No. 1 U.S. cable operator seeks to expand its Asian theme parks business.