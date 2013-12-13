U.S. can add Wells Fargo exec as mortgage fraud defendant

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 12 The United States may add Wells
Fargo & Co Vice President Kurt Lofrano as a defendant in
its year-old lawsuit accusing the country's largest mortgage
lender of fraud, a Manhattan federal judge said.
Lofrano would be the first individual targeted in the
lawsuit, which was originally brought in October 2012.
The U.S. Department of Justice accused Wells Fargo of
misleading the Department of Housing and Urban Development into
believing many of its loans qualified for federal insurance,
costing taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.
Wells Fargo had questioned why the government waited a year
before pursuing Lofrano, suggesting it might be in retaliation
for the bank's late October decision to end settlement talks.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman nonetheless concluded that
the government could add Lofrano and amend its complaint,
substantially for the reasons it cited.
The government said Lofrano played a "critical role" in
Wells Fargo's decision not to report to HUD more than 6,000
materially defective loans that the San Francisco-based bank
falsely certified for Federal Housing Administration insurance.
It also said Lofrano, as vice president for quality control
from 2002 to 2010, was responsible to ensure proper reporting
but kept many defective loans "secret," causing HUD to pay more
than $189 million in insurance for loans that were not eligible.
The government seeks to hold Lofrano liable under the
federal False Claims Act and the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989.
Wells Fargo spokesman Ancel Martinez said, "We are
disappointed in the ruling, but respect the court's decision,
and we fully support Mr. Lofrano."
Federal investigators have received much criticism for
failing to hold enough individuals accountable for activities
contributing to the recent U.S. housing and financial crises.
One exception is Rebecca Mairone, a former midlevel
executive at Bank of America Corp's Countrywide unit who
with that bank was found liable by a Manhattan federal jury in
October for selling defective home loans to Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac. Damages have not been set.
Furman said the government in the Wells Fargo case shall
file its second amended complaint by Dec. 20.
The case is U.S. v. Wells Fargo Bank NA, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-07527.