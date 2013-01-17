版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 18日 星期五 07:45 BJT

Wells Fargo forms aircraft leasing venture

Jan 17 Wells Fargo & Co on Thursday said it is forming a new business that will lease airplanes as it looks for fresh ways to boost returns.

The No. 4 U.S. bank by assets is teaming with Irish aircraft leasing company Avolon to form a Dublin-based joint venture called Avolon Capital Partners that will buy new planes from airlines and lease them back.

The initial target for the aircraft portfolio is $500 million, Avolon said. Wells will be the majority shareholder and provide banking and debt financing for the business.

In a statement, Wells' head of asset-backed finance, Julie Caperton, said the bank was pleased to deepen its relationship with Avolon, a long-standing client. Since its start in 2010, Avolon said it has raised $3.7 billion of debt capital from a number of financial institutions, including Wells.

A year ago, Wells Fargo lost an auction to buy Royal Bank of Scotland's aircraft leasing business to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Corp. The San Francisco-based bank has been active in buying portfolios from European banks as it strives for more interest income.

The formation of the venture is subject to regulatory approvals.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐