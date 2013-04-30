UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo in $105 mln pact over Medical Capital -court papers

* Settlement averts trial that was set for Tuesday

* Medical Capital shut down after SEC sued for fraud

* Bank of New York Mellon settled in February for $114 million

By Nate Raymond

April 30 Wells Fargo & Co agreed Tuesday to pay $105 million to settle an investor lawsuit over its role as trustee for debt issued by a financing company that fell apart in a billion-dollar fraud in 2009, court papers show.

The settlement, disclosed in court papers filed in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana, California, followed a judge's decision earlier this month rejecting Wells Fargo's bid to dismiss the case.

The lawsuit stemmed from the collapse of medical receivables financing company Medical Capital Holdings Inc. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Medical Capital and two executives for fraud in July 2009, and the company was soon shut down.

The investors, who had bought notes issued by three Medical Capital special purpose companies, had reached a $114 million settlement with Bank of New York Mellon Corp in February.

Wells Fargo had until recently been set to face a jury Tuesday in a three- to- four-week trial in the class action. But the trial date was vacated April 22 amid settlement talks, said Mark Molumphy, a lawyer for the plaintiffs at Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy.

The plaintiffs planned to seek damages of $200 million to $300 million from Wells Fargo, Molumphy said. Total damages against both it and BNY Mellon were estimated at up to $400 million, he said.

"The settlements represent a significant portion of the losses attributed to the banks," Molumphy said.

Jen Hibbard, a spokeswoman for Wells Fargo, said the bank was pleased to put the case behind it.

"This case is really about a fraud committed by Medical Capital, which unfortunately caused a number of parties to suffer losses," she said.

Medical Capital had raised $1.7 billion from 20,000 investors from 2003 to July 2009 when the SEC sued it for fraud, according to court papers.

A receiver later estimated investors lost $839 million to $1.08 billion, and said the Tustin, California-based company used a "Ponzi-like scheme" to extract excess fees.

Joseph Lampariello, the former president of Medical Capital, pleaded guilty in May 2012 to criminal wire fraud related to the alleged scheme. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 26.

In the case of Wells Fargo, the bank had been the trustee for three Medical Capital special purpose companies.

Investors sued, claiming the bank had breached its duties under the trust agreements and sent hundreds of millions of dollars to Medical Capital. Wells Fargo denied the allegations.

The case is In re: Medical Capital Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 10-ml-02145