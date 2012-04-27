Wells Fargo buying prime brokerage firm Merlin

April 27 Wells Fargo & Co on Friday said
it is buying a prime brokerage services and technology provider
in a deal that will allow it to cross-sell more services to
hedge fund customers.
The San Francisco-based bank did not disclose terms of the
acquisition of Merlin Securities LLC, which is based in San
Francisco and New York.
Merlin's employees will join Wells Fargo Securities, the No.
4 U.S. bank's capital markets and investment banking unit.
Merlin's managing partners will continue to lead the Prime
Services Offering.
The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to
close in the third quarter. Wells Fargo has been active on the
acquisition front in recent months, closing its purchase of an
energy-lending business from BNP Paribas SA on
Tuesday.