Wells hires 7 Morgan Stanley advisers in Florida

* Wells hires 10 Morgan Stanley advisers and associates

* Two teams had generated $3.5 mln of revenue in past year

NEW YORK Aug 22 Wells Fargo Advisors said on Monday it hired seven Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers in Palm Harbor, Florida, including two teams that managed a combined $408 million in assets and generated $3.5 million of revenue in the past year.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney is a joint venture of Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N) .

Five of the advisers were organized into two teams. The Dukas Group is comprised of advisers Nicholas Dukas, Jason Dukas and Steffy Tcheutsing, along with associate Susan Ramsey, while the Rolfe Group includes advisers Roger Rolfe and Brian Rolfe, plus associate Sandra Thompson.

Also joining the Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) brokerage unit were advisers Chad Spencer and Jeffrey Allen, along with associate Cindy Gibson. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)