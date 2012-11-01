Wells Fargo sees more opportunity in mortgage refinancings

Nov 1 A significant portion of customers in Wells Fargo & Co's $1.9 trillion mortgage servicing portfolio remain strong candidates for mortgage refinancings, the head of the bank's home lending unit said on Thursday.

More than 40 percent of customers in the portfolio have home loans with interest rates above 4 percent, strong credit scores and equity in their home, Mike Heid said at an investor conference.

"The opportunity is there," Heid said, reiterating previous statements by the bank that a U.S. mortgage refinancing boom spurred by low rates could last several more quarters.