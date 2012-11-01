Wells Fargo sees more opportunity in mortgage refinancings

Nov 1 A significant portion of customers in
Wells Fargo & Co's $1.9 trillion mortgage servicing
portfolio remain strong candidates for mortgage refinancings,
the head of the bank's home lending unit said on Thursday.
More than 40 percent of customers in the portfolio have home
loans with interest rates above 4 percent, strong credit scores
and equity in their home, Mike Heid said at an investor
conference.
"The opportunity is there," Heid said, reiterating previous
statements by the bank that a U.S. mortgage refinancing boom
spurred by low rates could last several more quarters.