UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo sees more opportunity in refinancings

Nov 1 A significant portion of customers in
Wells Fargo & Co's $1.9 trillion mortgage servicing
portfolio remain strong candidates for refinancings, the head of
the bank's home lending unit said on Thursday.
More than 40 percent of customers in the portfolio have home
loans with interest rates above 4 percent, strong credit scores
and equity in their home, Mike Heid said at an investor
conference.
"The opportunity is there," Heid said, reiterating previous
statements by the bank that a U.S. mortgage refinancing boom
spurred by low rates could last several more quarters.
The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets uses the portfolio
data to gauge the potential for future refinancings, but Heid
cautioned that not everyone will choose to refinance or use
Wells Fargo for their new loan.
Mortgage refinancings have helped boost earnings at Wells
and other U.S. banks in recent quarters. Wells, the largest U.S.
mortgage lender, had $97 billion in unclosed home loans entering
the fourth quarter, which Heid called a strong starting point.
Pointing to stabilizing home prices and home sales, Heid
said the "housing market is definitely showing signs of
recovery." Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO
Jamie Dimon said the housing market had "turned the corner."
Asked about the impact of Hurricane Sandy on the bank's
mortgage business, Heid said much of the credit risk in the
bank's portfolio would be passed onto investors who own the
loans, such as mortgage finance companies Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac. He encouraged customers who will have
problems making payments to contact the bank.