Wells Fargo may test mortgage servicing rights market - CFO

March 5 Wells Fargo & Co could look to
sell mortgage servicing rights from time to time but isn't under
any capital pressure to do so, Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan
said on Tuesday.
The fourth-largest U.S. bank is pleased that a market is
developing for the buying and selling the collection rights for
mortgage loans, Sloan said at an investor conference. A number
of large banks have been selling these assets because of the
treatment they receive under new international capital rules.
If interest rates rise, the value of mortgage service rights
can go up, putting pressure on capital, Sloan said. Even if this
occurs, Wells believes it will have adequate capital because it
continues to build its cushion through earnings, he said.