INSIGHT-Sanofi's M&A misses frustrate some investors in drugmaker
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
NEW YORK Oct 19 Wells Fargo & Co will pay $53 million to resolve claims over toxic mortgage-backed securities sold to now-failed credit unions, a U.S. regulator said on Monday.
The National Credit Union Administration, a chief regulator for U.S. credit unions, said its settlement with Wachovia, now owned by Wells Fargo, would bring its total recoveries from various banks in litigation over faulty mortgage bonds bought by corporate credit unions to $2.2 billion. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japanese stocks edged up on Friday as investors covered their short positions, but gains were tempered and volume was low as markets remained cautious before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.