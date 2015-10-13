版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 13日 星期二 22:18 BJT

MOVES-Wells Fargo affiliate hires two advisers from Raymond James

Oct 13 Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, an affiliate of Wells Fargo & Co, said it has hired two advisers from financial services company Raymond James with more than $142 million in assets under management.

Brad Brail joins from Raymond James, while Daniel Pimental comes from the Raymond James' Boston-based subsidiary, Alignment Financial Group. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

