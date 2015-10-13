MOVES-Wells Fargo affiliate hires two advisers from Raymond James

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 13 Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, an affiliate of Wells Fargo & Co, said it has hired two advisers from financial services company Raymond James with more than $142 million in assets under management.
Brad Brail joins from Raymond James, while Daniel Pimental comes from the Raymond James' Boston-based subsidiary, Alignment Financial Group. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.