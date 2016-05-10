版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 00:24 BJT

MOVES-Wells Fargo names Dreyer head of IG loan syndications

LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - Wells Fargo has hired former Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker Shaun Dreyer to head its investment-grade loan syndications business.

Wells Fargo Securities, the investment banking and capital markets business of Wells Fargo, said on Tuesday Dreyer will lead the origination, structuring and syndications of loans for investment-grade customers in North America.

Dreyer will be base in Charlotte, North Carolina, and report to Jim Jeffries and Gary Wolfe, co-heads of its loan syndications and high-yield capital markets group.

Dreyer was previously BAML's head of acquisition finance and syndicated loans for Europe, based in London. He began his investment banking career at BAML in 1996. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐