2015年 10月 28日

MOVES-Wells Fargo names Paul Ackerman investment banking vice chairman

Oct 27 Wells Fargo & Co has appointed Paul Ackerman vice chairman of Wells Fargo Securities, the bank's capital markets and investment banking services unit.

Neal Blinde, who previously headed the depositaries investment banking group for Wells Fargo Securities, will succeed Ackerman as corporate treasurer. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru.)
