MOVES-Wells Fargo Securities names markets, credit risk officer

BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals subscribes to US company Xcovery's preferred shares
* Says it subscribes to U.S. medical research company Xcovery's preferred shares worth up to $20 million
Sept 12 Wells Fargo Securities, the investment banking unit of Wells Fargo & Co, named Tim Mullins, co-head of the company's securities' markets division, as senior wholesale market and credit risk officer.
In his new role, Mullins will be responsible for managing market, credit and counterparty risk for Wells Fargo securities and corporate banking.
He will report jointly to David Weber, executive vice president and chief credit officer of the Wells Fargo wholesale banking group, and Jonathan Weiss, president and head of Wells Fargo securities.
Walter Dolhare, who has also been co-heading Wells Fargo securities' markets division, will now serve as the division's sole head and will continue reporting to Weiss.
* Says it subscribes to U.S. medical research company Xcovery's preferred shares worth up to $20 million
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a two-month high the day before as lower oil prices pressured energy stocks, while shares of Home Capital Group slumped after the company announced a credit line agreement.
NEW YORK, April 26 Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac opened higher on Wednesday, reaching their highest levels in more than a month after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the Trump administration will take up reform of the two mortgage finance agencies in the latter half of 2017.