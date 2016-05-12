MOVES-Wells Fargo hires UK loan originations director

LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Wells Fargo said it has appointed Tom Weedall as a new director of loan originations to build up its business in the north of England.

Wells Fargo Capital Finance said Weedall will be based in Manchester and focus on developing new business across each product group, including asset-based lending, technology finance and supply chain finance.

Weedall was previously regional sales director at GE Capital, covering north-west England. (Reporting by Steve Slater)