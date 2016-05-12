版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 18:07 BJT

MOVES-Wells Fargo hires UK loan originations director

LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Wells Fargo said it has appointed Tom Weedall as a new director of loan originations to build up its business in the north of England.

Wells Fargo Capital Finance said Weedall will be based in Manchester and focus on developing new business across each product group, including asset-based lending, technology finance and supply chain finance.

Weedall was previously regional sales director at GE Capital, covering north-west England. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐