New Issue- Wells Fargo sells $600 mln in notes

Nov 13 Wells Fargo & Co sold on Tuesday
$600 million of Series O non-cumulative class A preferred
shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million. 
     Wells Fargo was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: WELLS FARGO

AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 5.125 PCT   MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE SHS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  11/20/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-B  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

