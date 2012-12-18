版本:
New Issue- Wells Fargo sells $1.25 bln of notes

Wells Fargo & Co. on Tuesday sold $1.25 billion of
senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    Wells Fargo was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: WELLS FARGO & CO.

AMT $1.25 BLN      COUPON 1.5 PCT      MATURITY 01/16/2018
TYPE SR NTS        ISS PRICE 99.82     FIRST PAY 07/16/2013
MOODY'S A3         YIELD 1.537 PCT     SETTLEMENT 12/26/2012
S&P A-PLUS         SPREAD 78 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-MINUS      MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A

