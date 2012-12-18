New Issue- Wells Fargo sells $1.25 bln of notes

Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
Wells Fargo & Co. on Tuesday sold $1.25 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Wells Fargo was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: WELLS FARGO & CO. AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 1.5 PCT MATURITY 01/16/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.82 FIRST PAY 07/16/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 1.537 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/26/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 78 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.