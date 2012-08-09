版本:
New Issue-Wells Fargo sells $250 mln perpetuals

Aug 9 Wells Fargo & Co on Thursday sold
$250 million of non-cumulative Class A preferred stock
perpetuals, said market sources. 
    Wells Fargo was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: WELLS FARGO & CO 

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 5.2 PCT     MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE STK        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   12/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  08/16/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-B                     CALLABLE    09/15/2017

