Wells Fargo CEO's compensation rises 5 percent

March 15 Wells Fargo & Co Chief
Executive Officer John Stumpf made $19.8 million in total
compensation in 2011, an increase of about 5 percent from the
previous year, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Stumpf's pay included a $2.8 million salary, $12 million in
stock awards and a 3.1 million bonus. In 2010, he received a
$3.2 million salary, $11 million in stock awards and a $3.3
million bonus.
The CEO's 2011 compensation also counted $1.9 million for
pension and deferred compensation earnings, plus $14,700 in
other compensation.