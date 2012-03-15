UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo CEO's compensation rises 5 percent

* CEO Stumpf paid $19.8 mln in compensation in 2011
* Retired home loan executive received $16.4 mln
* Shareholder proposal seeks independent chairman
By Rick Rothacker
March 15 Wells Fargo & Co Chief
Executive Officer John Stumpf received $19.8 million in total
compensation in 2011, an increase of about 5 percent from the
previous year, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Stumpf's stock award increased by about $1 million to $12
million from 2010, while his salary and bonus dipped. The stock
award is in the form of performance shares, which vest in 2014
only if the company meets a certain return on capital measures.
The San Francisco-based bank completed last year the
conversion of East Coast Wachovia branches to the Wells Fargo
name and systems, while posting record net income for common
stockholders of $15 billion.
The bank's shares slumped 11 percent during the year, better
than a 25 percent decline in the KBW Bank Index. Wells is
the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets, but has the largest
market value.
The bank's second-highest paid employees was Mark Oman, who
retired as head of home and consumer finance in December. His
total compensation was $16.4 million, which included $7.9
million for the change in his pension value and deferred
compensation earnings.
The bank attributed the jump in his pension value to the way
it calculated his retirement age under Securities and Exchange
Commission guidelines. Oman's overall retirement benefit was
$12.2 million, according to the filing.
Under Oman, Wells Fargo became the biggest originator of
home loans and, by the end of last year, also the biggest
servicer. The bank avoided some of the missteps made by other
lenders in the housing boom, but was also one of five lenders to
agree to a $25 billion settlement this year over foreclosure
abuses.
The bank's annual proxy filing outlined four shareholder
proposals that will be voted on at the April 24 annual
stockholder meeting, including one that would require an
independent board chairman. Stumpf is currently the chairman as
well as the CEO and president. The board opposes the proposal,
according to the proxy, noting the company already has an
independent lead director.
Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Inc remains the
bank's largest shareholder with a 7.7 percent stake, up from 7
percent a year ago. Investment firm BlackRock Inc held
the second largest stake at 5.1 percent. It was not listed in
last year's proxy.