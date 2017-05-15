UPDATE 2-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending

(Adds Wells Fargo comment, other details)
By Jonathan Stempel
May 15 The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo
& Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage
lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair
Housing Act.
The lawsuit came two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court, in
a case also involving Wells Fargo, said cities can sue lenders
for alleged discrimination that causes many defaults by minority
borrowers, and harms cities through lower property tax revenue
and increased costs to combat crime and blight.
Philadelphia's complaint adds to legal woes afflicting San
Francisco-based Wells Fargo, which has since September been
beset by a scandal over its employees' creation of unauthorized
customer accounts to meet sales goals.
"The city's unsubstantiated accusations against Wells Fargo
do not reflect how we operate," Wells Fargo spokesman Tom Goyda
said in a statement. "Wells Fargo has been a part of the
Philadelphia community for more than 140 years and we will
vigorously defend our record as a fair and responsible lender."
Philadelphia accused Wells Fargo of having since 2004
steered minority borrowers into higher-cost, riskier loans than
white borrowers, even if they qualified for loans with easier
terms, and refused to let minority borrowers refinance.
The city said black borrowers were more than twice as likely
to receive high-cost or high-risk loans than similar white
borrowers, and Hispanic borrowers were roughly twice as likely.
It also said home loans in predominantly minority
neighborhoods were 4.7 times more likely to be foreclosed.
Wells Fargo suffers from a "long history" of "red-lining,"
and practices that reflect a "total breakdown of appropriate
internal controls" similar to its creation of bogus customer
accounts, the complaint said.
Philadelphia had 1.57 million residents in 2015, ranking
just ahead of Phoenix as the fifth-most-populous U.S. city.
According to the 2010 census, roughly 43 percent of
Philadelphians were black and 12 percent were Hispanic.
The complaint filed in Philadelphia federal court seeks
unspecified damages, plus an injunction against discriminatory
lending.
It was brought by many of the lawyers who represented the
city of Miami, Florida, in its Supreme Court case against Wells
Fargo and Bank of America Corp.
In that case, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the majority
that cities could sue under the Fair Housing Act by showing a
"direct" link between the alleged misconduct and the asserted
injuries.
The case is City of Philadelphia v Wells Fargo & Co et al,
U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No.
17-02203.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)