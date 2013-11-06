San Francisco attorneys probing Wells Fargo on mortgage bonds - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Shenzhen Stock Exchange's unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange
Nov 6 U.S. attorneys in San Francisco have been scrutinizing Wells Fargo & Co's mortgage-bond sales for more than a year, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
Authorities are investigating whether Wells Fargo violated the Financial Institution Reform and Recovery Act (FIRREA), Bloomberg said. ()
The probe is one of several that seek to hold financial companies liable under FIRREA for shoddy mortgage loans that helped fuel the U.S. housing and financial crises.
FIRREA has become a favorite tool to address alleged mortgage fraud because of its 10-year statute of limitations, twice the length than allowed under other federal securities laws.
Lawyers in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office turned to FIRREA last month to convince a jury that Bank of America engaged in fraud.
Wells Fargo could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular business hours.
April 11 LeEco has scrapped a planned $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio due to regulatory issues, a fresh setback to the cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate's expansion drive.
LONDON, April 11 Emerging stocks slipped to three-week lows and were set for their longest losing streak of the year as tensions stemming from Syria and North Korea kept investors away from riskier assets, although Russia's rouble firmed off recent lows.