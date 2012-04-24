Wells Fargo annual meeting drawing protesters

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 24
protesters plan to disrupt Wells Fargo & Co's annual
shareholder meeting on Tuesday to vent their anger over
foreclosures, executive compensation, corporate taxes and other
issues.
Demonstrators plan to march to the site of the meeting near
the bank's headquarters in the financial district from a nearby
park. Police were already a visible presence in the streets
around the meeting site on Tuesday morning. The shareholders
meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. PST (20:00 GMT)
"Banks are big and greedy," said Julia Cheng, one of the
protesters. "They only care about themselves."
Demonstrators started gathering at the park on Tuesday
morning, but it was not clear whether the event would draw as
many protesters as organizers have said. There were more than
200 protesters carrying placards and supplies such as food and
water. The peaceful gathering included Occupy Wall Street
protesters from San Francisco and Oakland.
Looking to build on the energy of the Occupy movement,
activist groups are targeting corporate stock holder meetings
this spring to draw attention to economic disparity in the
United States and to promote an assortment of other causes.
A group called 99% Power - a reference to those not among
the top 1 percent of earners - has said it plans actions at 36
shareholder meetings, starting with Wells Fargo.
Wells Fargo has emerged as one of the healthier U.S. banks
from the financial crisis and expanded across the United States
after buying North Carolina-based Wachovia Corp in 2008.
The bank is the largest U.S. mortgage originator and
servicer, making it a target for protesters who say lenders have
treated struggling borrowers poorly. Wells was one of five big
lenders to agree this year to a $25 billion national mortgage
settlement over foreclosure abuses.
Wells Fargo spokesman Ancel Martinez said the bank works
hard to keep homeowners in their homes and that fewer than 2
percent of its owner-occupied homes have gone into foreclosure
over the past year.
At the shareholder meeting, stockholders will get a chance
to ratify or reject the bank's executive compensation plan and
vote on a proposal to split the chairman and CEO roles held by
John Stumpf. Last week, shareholders delivered a rebuke to
Citigroup Inc's management when they gave a surprising
vote of no confidence to the bank's executive compensation plan.