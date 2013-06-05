Wells Fargo buying more bonds as rates rise

June 5 Wells Fargo & Co is looking to
buy bonds at a faster rate than before to benefit from higher
potential returns from investments as U.S. interest rates rise,
a top executive said on Wednesday.
"The current back-up in rate, we think, is attractive and
will allow us to invest at a slightly faster rate than how we
were investing maybe 30 days ago and 60 days ago," Wells Fargo
chief financial officer Tim Sloan said at Deutsche Bank's Global
Financial Services Investor Conference on Wednesday.
Depositors have been giving Wells Fargo money faster than
the bank can lend it out, so the bank has excess funds that it
can invest.
The bank has about $160 billion in cash and cash-like
instruments that was earning essentially nothing because the
bank could not find investments offering the right returns given
the risk, Wells Fargo chief executive officer John Stumpf said
at a separate investor conference last week. That "dry powder"
is over 10 percent of the bank's assets.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yielded 2.15 percent on
Wednesday, up over 0.5 percentage points from its level on May
2.