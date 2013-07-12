Wells Fargo profit rises 20 pct as it sets aside less for bad loans

July 12 Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest U.S. mortgage lender, reported a 20 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Friday as it set aside less money to cover bad loans.

The fourth-biggest U.S. bank's net income applicable to common stockholders rose to $5.27 billion, or 98 cents per share, from $4.40 billion, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.