Wells Fargo profit rises 20 pct as it sets aside less for bad loans

Cleveland police seek man who broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
July 12 Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest U.S. mortgage lender, reported a 20 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Friday as it set aside less money to cover bad loans.
The fourth-biggest U.S. bank's net income applicable to common stockholders rose to $5.27 billion, or 98 cents per share, from $4.40 billion, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, April 16 In a White House marked by infighting, top economic aide Gary Cohn, a Democrat and former Goldman Sachs banker, is muscling aside some of President Donald Trump's hard-right advisers to push more moderate, business-friendly economic policies.
* Tech’s growing sway on Wall Street: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oYIpgQ