版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 12日 星期五 20:08 BJT

Wells Fargo profit rises 20 pct as it sets aside less for bad loans

July 12 Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest U.S. mortgage lender, reported a 20 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Friday as it set aside less money to cover bad loans.

The fourth-biggest U.S. bank's net income applicable to common stockholders rose to $5.27 billion, or 98 cents per share, from $4.40 billion, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐