UPDATE 1-Danny Ludeman to retire as head of Wells Fargo Advisors

By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Danny Ludeman, who has led
Wells Fargo Advisors and a predecessor brokerage firm for almost
15 years, will retire as of Jan. 1, 2014, the Wells Fargo & Co.
brokerage unit said Friday.
Ludeman, 56, will be replaced as head of the U.S.'s third
largest retail brokerage firm by Mary Mack, 50, another veteran
brokerage official at the firm.
Ludeman has served as executive vice president and head of
Wells Fargo Advisors since the Wachovia merger in 2008, the
company said.
Mack, who will be the only woman to run a major brokerage
firm, began her banking and brokerage career in 1984 at First
Union Corp., another North Carolina bank that was folded into
Wachovia.
For the past year, she has been president of a group that
creates products for sale through the 15,000 financial advisers
working at securities offices, bank branches and Wells's
Financial Network group of independent brokers.
Before taking senior positions in wealth management, she was
a managing director of healthcare corporate banking at First
Union.
Ludeman's retirement at a relatively young age surprised
some financial advisers, who said he had given no indication of
his plans as recently as this week in personal and group
meetings. Ludeman intends to remain in St. Louis, where Wells
Fargo Advisors is based, rather than return to Richmond,
Virginia, where he spent most of his career at Wachovia, a bank
spokeswoman said.
Neither Ludeman, who has worked at Wells Fargo and its
predecessor firms for 34 years, nor Mack were available to
comment.
One adviser, who was not authorized to be quoted by name,
said Ludeman and his wife were profoundly influenced by their
having lived for about a week on a budget of under $30 when he
chaired a local United Way campaign a few years ago.
"He became much more passionate about family, openly talking
at broker events and personally about the importance of it," the
broker said. "It was much different than the traditional
Virginia politesse."
In a news release, the bank said Ludeman's "dedication to
the client will be missed," and emphasized the community and
civic causes he has championed in St. Louis.
"Last year, he made some leadership changes that have
helped him feel comfortable in making this decision to be able
to spend more time helping people in the community," Wells Fargo
spokeswoman Raschelle Burton wrote in an email.
An adviser expressed surprise that the top brokerage job
was not passed to David Kowatch, a close ally of Ludeman who
became head of Wells Fargo's sprawling branch brokerage system
last October when Mack moved from running the branch banking
brokerage network to the products job.