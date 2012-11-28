Wells Fargo says it won't face SEC action on mortgages

Nov 28 Wells Fargo & Co on Wednesday
said the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
has notified the bank that it doesn't plan to recommend any
enforcement action after an investigation of its mortgage-backed
securities offerings.
The No. 4 U.S. bank by assets disclosed in February that it
may face an enforcement action from the SEC over disclosures in
mortgage-backed securities offering documents. Wells said in a
securities filing that it was informed on Nov. 20 that the
investigation had been completed.
An SEC spokesman declined to comment. Wells Fargo was not
immediately available for comment.