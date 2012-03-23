UPDATE 1-SEC demands Wells Fargo comply with subpoenas

* Probing Wells Fargo sales of MBS during financial crisis
* Looks at failure to reject some loans from investment
pools
* SEC says has sought documents since September 2011
By Sarah N. Lynch
March 23 U.S. securities regulators
accused Wells Fargo on Friday of failing to turn over
documents in connection with a probe into the bank's $60 billion
sale of mortgage-backed securities during the financial crisis.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's filing in a
California federal court seeks to compel the bank to hand over
documents. The SEC said it has issued several subpoenas since
September 2011.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman had no immediate comment.
In the company's annual regulatory filing in February, the
bank disclosed it had received a Wells Notice from the SEC in
connection with disclosures of its mortgage-backed securities
offering documents. A Wells Notice warns companies and
individuals about possible SEC enforcement action.
"Wells Fargo continues to provide information requested by
the various agencies in connection with certain investigations,"
the bank said in the filing.
The SEC said on Friday it is looking into whether Wells
Fargo made "material misrepresentations or omitted material
facts" in offerings it made to investors from September 2006
through early 2008.
The SEC charges that a due diligence review of a sampling of
the securitized loans was done, and some of those loans would be
dropped because they failed to meet the bank's underwriting
standards.
But the regulator said it "does not appear that Wells Fargo
took any steps to address similar deficiencies in the remainder
of the loans in the pool, which were securitized and sold to
investors."