UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo spending $432 mln to end lending suit

* City of Memphis had accused Wells of discriminatory
lending
* Bank has denied allegations, citing commitment to
responsible lending
* Wells also faces possible civil charges from Justice
Department
By Rick Rothacker
May 29 Wells Fargo & Co has promised
$432.5 million in lending and other payments to end a lawsuit
accusing the bank of discriminatory lending practices in
Memphis, Tennessee.
The fourth-largest bank by assets has set a five-year
lending goal in Memphis and surrounding Shelby County of $425
million, including $125 million for home purchases for low and
moderate income borrowers, the bank said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Wells also agreed to contribute $4.5 million for down
payment assistance and home renovations under a company program
that will start in the city later this year. The bank will also
contribute $3 million toward local economic initiatives.
The San Francisco-based bank is the largest U.S. mortgage
originator, writing more than one in three home loans.
Memphis and Shelby County filed a lawsuit in 2010 against
Wells Fargo, accusing the bank of targeting of African-American
neighborhoods for predatory loans. The suit alleged the
practice, which dated to 2000, resulted in excessive
foreclosures in those neighborhoods.
Wells Fargo has denied the allegations, citing its
longstanding commitment to fair and responsible lending. The
city of Baltimore has filed a similar suit against Wells.
"We agreed that it was in the best interests of everyone
involved to work together rather than to continue to be involved
in a protracted legal fight," Leigh Collier, Wells Fargo's
regional president for the mid-south region said in a statement.
The Memphis agreement comes as Wells Fargo faces potential
civil charges from the U.S. Department of Justice under laws
that prohibit discrimination against minority homebuyers.
The bank said in a securities filing on May 8 that it
believes the charges should not be brought and that it is
seeking to show the department that it is in compliance with
fair lending laws. [ID: nL1E8G83NB]
Bank of America Corp's Countrywide Financial unit
agreed in December to pay a record $335 million to settle
similar charges.
The Justice Department accused Countrywide of charging
blacks and Hispanics higher interest rates and fees than whites,
and steering minorities to more expensive subprime loans even
though they were qualified for traditional mortgage rates.
Countrywide denied the department's allegations.