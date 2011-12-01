Wells Fargo CEO calls central bank action 'positive move'

* Stumpf hopeful Europe will fix problems

* Says Wells has little European exposure

* In Charlotte to celebrate end of Wachovia merger

By Rick Rothacker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Dec 1 Wells Fargo & Co CEO John Stumpf on Thursday called the coordinated effort by major central banks to add liquidity to the world financial system a "positive move."

U.S. stocks rose more than 3 percent on Wednesday after major central banks agreed to lower the cost of temporary dollar loans by half a percentage point amid rising concern about the European debt crisis. Stumpf said he was not consulted before the action.

Asked whether the financial system was on the verge of another crisis, Stumpf said the U.S. continues to see a "slow recovery" but "surely Europe has to fix their issues, and I'm hopeful they will get that done."

Stumpf, who talked with reporters after an employee event celebrating the end of the bank's Wachovia merger, said the fourth largest U.S. bank doesn't have "a lot of exposure" in Europe.

In upcoming stress tests of U.S. banks, San Francisco-based Wells is one of six institutions that will be examined for their ability to weather additional market disruptions in Europe. Banks are also striving to meet new international capital standards that kick in fully by the end of 2018.

"I have no worries or concerns about getting to our capital number in a period of time that would be well within any requirements that'll be made," he said.

Stumpf's remarks were made to more than 3,000 employees in Charlotte even as news was emerging of a lawsuit filed by Massachusetts' attorney general against Wells and four other lenders over allegations of foreclosure-related errors. The five lenders have been in settlement talks with state attorneys general and the U.S. Justice Department for more than a year.

Stumpf was not asked about the Massachusetts action but said the talks were at a "sensitive point."

"If both parties can come together, I think it would be good for housing," he said. "It brings certainty to where today there is uncertainty. It'll be good for America. We'll just have to see how the process works."