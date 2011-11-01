Wells Fargo combines wealth businesses, re-brands

* Wells Fargo combines Family Wealth and Lowry Hill units

By Ashley Lau

Nov 1 Wells Fargo & Company (WFC.N) is combining two of the company's wealth management units into one business catering to clients with $50 million or more in investable assets, the firm said on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo is banking on the growth of America's ultra-high-net-worth segment with its newly branded Abbot Downing business. The San Francisco-based company said its $4.7 billion boutique subsidiary firm Lowry Hill and its $22.8 billion Family Wealth unit will become one business under the Abbot Downing label by next April.

The move effectively increases the client asset minimum for Lowry Hill five-fold from its current $10 million minimum, though the firm said its existing clients will be grandfathered in.

"We're not in the business of turning away clients," Wells' head of wealth, brokerage and retirement, David Carroll, said in an interview. "Many that wouldn't fit that threshold over time will, and those that don't, we would happily like to fit them over there."

Jim Steiner, who will be head of the new Abbot Downing, told Reuters the decision to bring the two businesses together stemmed from the opportunity the company saw among ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families living in the United States.

Steiner estimates there are about 10,000 households in the United States with $50 million or more in investable assets. In an October study of 72 multifamily advising firms, the average client asset size was $48.4 million, according to research and consulting firm Family Wealth Alliance.

"When you take that pool, it's well over a trillion in assets," Steiner said. "The market opportunity is fairly significant."

BUILDING A BRAND

Steiner, who was previously managing principal at the 72-employee Lowry Hill, will run the new business from its headquarters in Minneapolis.

In his new role, he will oversee roughly 300 employees in 14 offices around the country. The combined firm will have $27.5 billion in assets.

"These are two businesses that operated fairly independently within Wells," Carroll said. "As we looked at the market opportunity, we realized that clients in each of these businesses could benefit from something that the others had."

The decision to re-brand the combined business, rather than simply take the name of the larger Wells Fargo Family Wealth firm, was about maintaining a small-firm feel.

The move is similar to renaming of SunTrust's Asset Management Advisors to GenSpring in 2007, said Family Wealth Alliance CEO Tom Livergood.

"(It's) quite savvy," Livergood said. "They are making a boutique feel out of this with the backing of a strong institution."

Steiner said the firm will keep a low client-to-adviser ratio of between 15-to-one on the low end and 30-to-one on the high end.

"They want to have the heft and strength and stability of a large brand, yet they want to have a customized client experience," Livergood noted.

KEEPING CLIENTS

Abbot Downing will be the fourth business under the Wells' Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement Group umbrella, which also includes an institutional business, a private bank and a brokerage arm.

The decision to bring Lowry Hill into the fold has already resulted in the departure of nearly half of the firm's managing partners. Six former Lowry Hill members left in September to open the Minneapolis branch of Evercore Wealth Management. For details, please see [ID:nN1E785177]

"Lowry Hill had always been a smaller entrepreneurial firm," former Lowry Hill employee Martha Pomerantz told Reuters in September when she left the firm for Evercore.

She said there was concern that the firm was "losing its high touch service" after the acquisition.

"Any time you have one firm buying another, you're not going to be able to please everyone," said financial services recruiter Ron Edde of Armstrong Financial Group. "Almost invariably you see some defections; some is immediate, some is delayed."

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Jennifer Merritt)