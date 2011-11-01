Wells Fargo combines wealth businesses, re-brands

* Wells Fargo combines Family Wealth and Lowry Hill units
* Renames joint firm as 'Abbot Downing'
* Says transition will be complete in April 2012
By Ashley Lau
Nov 1 Wells Fargo & Company (WFC.N) is
combining two of the company's wealth management units into one
business catering to clients with $50 million or more in
investable assets, the firm said on Tuesday.
Wells Fargo is banking on the growth of America's
ultra-high-net-worth segment with its newly branded Abbot
Downing business. The San Francisco-based company said its $4.7
billion boutique subsidiary firm Lowry Hill and its $22.8
billion Family Wealth unit will become one business under the
Abbot Downing label by next April.
The move effectively increases the client asset minimum for
Lowry Hill five-fold from its current $10 million minimum,
though the firm said its existing clients will be grandfathered
in.
"We're not in the business of turning away clients," Wells'
head of wealth, brokerage and retirement, David Carroll, said
in an interview. "Many that wouldn't fit that threshold over
time will, and those that don't, we would happily like to fit
them over there."
Jim Steiner, who will be head of the new Abbot Downing,
told Reuters the decision to bring the two businesses together
stemmed from the opportunity the company saw among
ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families living in the
United States.
Steiner estimates there are about 10,000 households in the
United States with $50 million or more in investable assets. In
an October study of 72 multifamily advising firms, the average
client asset size was $48.4 million, according to research and
consulting firm Family Wealth Alliance.
"When you take that pool, it's well over a trillion in
assets," Steiner said. "The market opportunity is fairly
significant."
BUILDING A BRAND
Steiner, who was previously managing principal at the
72-employee Lowry Hill, will run the new business from its
headquarters in Minneapolis.
In his new role, he will oversee roughly 300 employees in
14 offices around the country. The combined firm will have
$27.5 billion in assets.
"These are two businesses that operated fairly
independently within Wells," Carroll said. "As we looked at the
market opportunity, we realized that clients in each of these
businesses could benefit from something that the others had."
The decision to re-brand the combined business, rather than
simply take the name of the larger Wells Fargo Family Wealth
firm, was about maintaining a small-firm feel.
The move is similar to renaming of SunTrust's Asset
Management Advisors to GenSpring in 2007, said Family Wealth
Alliance CEO Tom Livergood.
"(It's) quite savvy," Livergood said. "They are making a
boutique feel out of this with the backing of a strong
institution."
Steiner said the firm will keep a low client-to-adviser
ratio of between 15-to-one on the low end and 30-to-one on the
high end.
"They want to have the heft and strength and stability of a
large brand, yet they want to have a customized client
experience," Livergood noted.
KEEPING CLIENTS
Abbot Downing will be the fourth business under the Wells'
Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement Group umbrella, which also
includes an institutional business, a private bank and a
brokerage arm.
The decision to bring Lowry Hill into the fold has already
resulted in the departure of nearly half of the firm's managing
partners. Six former Lowry Hill members left in September to
open the Minneapolis branch of Evercore Wealth Management. For
details, please see [ID:nN1E785177]
"Lowry Hill had always been a smaller entrepreneurial
firm," former Lowry Hill employee Martha Pomerantz told Reuters
in September when she left the firm for Evercore.
She said there was concern that the firm was "losing its
high touch service" after the acquisition.
"Any time you have one firm buying another, you're not
going to be able to please everyone," said financial services
recruiter Ron Edde of Armstrong Financial Group. "Almost
invariably you see some defections; some is immediate, some is
delayed."
