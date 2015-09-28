MOVES-Wells Fargo unit names co-heads of loan syndications and high yield debt capital markets

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 28 Wells Fargo Securities, the investment banking and capital markets unit of Wells Fargo & Co, appointed Jim Jeffries and Gary Wolfe as co-heads of the loan syndications and high yield debt capital markets group.
Both of them will report to Rob Engel, head of the investment banking and capital markets group.
Jeffries and Wolfe currently serve as managing directors and co-heads of leveraged finance group, and their appointments are effective Oct. 1. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.