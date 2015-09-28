MOVES-Wells Fargo unit names co-heads of loan syndications and high yield debt capital markets

Sept 28 Wells Fargo Securities, the investment banking and capital markets unit of Wells Fargo & Co, appointed Jim Jeffries and Gary Wolfe as co-heads of the loan syndications and high yield debt capital markets group.

Both of them will report to Rob Engel, head of the investment banking and capital markets group.

Jeffries and Wolfe currently serve as managing directors and co-heads of leveraged finance group, and their appointments are effective Oct. 1. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)