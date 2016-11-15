India's Welspun to closely monitor its Egyptian cotton business

MUMBAI Nov 15 Home textiles manufacturer
Welspun India on Tuesday said it has initiated steps
to closely monitor and control its Egyptian cotton business,
which had come under a cloud early this year over quality
issues.
"...the company is moving towards producing all the Egyptian
cotton products in-house i.e., from procuring cotton to the
finished product," the company said in a statement.
The steps to be initiated include deployment of a dedicated
resource in Egypt for sourcing of Egyptian cotton, increasing
third party assurances such as Gold Seal from Cotton Egypt
Association, vendor audit and DNA tests, it said.
Welspun India found itself in a spot in August when U.S.
retailer Target Corp accused the company of selling
cheaper sheets as premium Egyptian cotton for two years,
damaging the company's reputation and hurting India's image in
quality control.
The Egyptian cotton imbroglio hit the company hard and led
to a net loss in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from an otherwise
healthy profit last year.
The company posted a consolidated net loss of 1.48 billion
rupees ($21.87 million) for July-Sept as against a profit of
1.79 billion rupees a year earlier.
($1 = 67.6829 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Sunil Nair)