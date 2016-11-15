UPDATE 1-Egyptian cotton concerns tip Welspun India into loss

* Expects "muted" revenue growth in 2017
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, Nov 15 Welspun India said it
had acted to address concerns over the quality of its Egyptian
cotton as the departure of two major U.S. customers over the
issue led to a quarterly loss.
The bedding and towel maker also warned on Tuesday of muted
revenue growth next year after Target Corp and the
world's largest retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc said they
would stop buying its Egyptian cotton products.
Target alleged in August that Welspun had passed off cheap
sheets as premium Egyptian cotton. Egyptian cotton uses high-end
fibre, and hence sells at a premium to regular cotton.
Chairman B.K. Goenka said that while the contribution of
Egyptian cotton had fallen to 3 percent of Welspun's total
revenue, nearly half of last year, as a result of the quality
issue, the firm has no plans to exit the business.
Goenka said the fault with the cotton products supplied to
Target was due to "a complex supply chain" that Welspun is now
working on simplifying by bringing it in-house rather than
outsourcing.
"The outsourcing has helped us meet our volume requirement
... however, the increasing complexity of our supply chain has
presented a challenge toward tracking and traceability," Goenka
said.
He said consultancy EY had completed an audit and Welspun is
implementing suggested remedial measures to its supply chain.
"This is opportunity for us to improve our processes across
our products," Managing Director Rajesh Mandawewala said.
LAWSUIT PROVISION
Welspun said it had been in touch with all its clients about
the Egyptian cotton quality issue.
With the exception of Target, which said in August that it
had severed all ties with Welspun, the rest of its clients
planned to continue working with the company, Goenka said.
Those include the U.S. retailers JC Penney and Bed
Bath & Beyond, which conducted their own audits of
Welspun.
Welspun reported a consolidated net loss of 1.48 billion
rupees ($21.87 million) for July-Sept, as against a profit of
1.79 billion rupees a year earlier.
It also took a provision of about 5 billion rupees to cover
costs related to the Egyptian cotton issue, and any costs that
may result from U.S. lawsuits.
Wal-Mart was sued last week on behalf of consumers who
alleged the retailer sold products falsely labelled "100%
Egyptian Cotton" from Welspun for many years after it first
became suspicious about the quality of their fibre.
Welspun's stock price is down 42 percent since August, and
closed down 4.47 percent on Tuesday, after falling as much as 10
percent earlier in the day.
($1 = 67.6829 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Sunil
Nair and Alexander Smith)