Welspun scandal follows years of plummeting Egyptian cotton output

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 25 A scandal involving the alleged
sale of falsely labeled Egyptian cotton products by an Indian
textile manufacturer to U.S. big box retailers highlights a
stiff reality facing the high-end fiber market: there isn't much
Egyptian cotton any more.
The shortage of cotton from Egypt, which commands a premium
due to its superior quality, creates an incentive to blend it
with other types of cotton without disclosing it or to
counterfeit the label altogether, cotton traders said,
exacerbating a problem that has plagued the industry for years.
Welspun India has lost 42 percent of its market
value in the three days since Target Corp said it would
sever ties with the textile manufacturer, one of the world's
largest, accusing it of substituting cheaper, non-Egyptian
cotton into sheets and pillowcases.
Egyptian cotton is prized because much of it is "long
staple" or "extra long staple," meaning the length of the cotton
fibers is longer, resulting in a finer, lighter more durable
fabric and longer-lasting, higher-end clothing.
While other countries including the United States and
Australia produce larger quantities of high-end cotton than
Egypt, cotton from the North African country has retained its
prestige because of a long history growing the crop.
But Egypt's cotton output has been declining for the past
decade after farmers failed to adapt to shifting consumer demand
for mass-produced items made from short- or medium-staple fiber,
according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The decline has become a full-fledged crisis in recent years
after the government removed cash subsidies, and many farmers
replaced cotton acreage with rice, the USDA said.
Egypt will produce just 160,000 480-lb bales of cotton in
2016/17, down from 1.4 million bales as recently as 2004/05,
accounting for less than 0.2 percent of expected global output.
This means some products marketed as containing Egyptian
cotton almost certainly do not, or are blended with other types
of cotton without proper disclosure, said Jordan Lea, chairman
and co-owner of cotton merchant Eastern Trading in Greenville,
South Carolina.
"If you look at the volume of Egyptian goods that are for
sale, and you look at the volume of Egyptian cotton that's
produced, it would lead one to scratch one's head," Lea said.
A GOLD SEAL?
Long and extra long staple cotton is rare - it makes up just
2.5 percent of annual world cotton production of more than 100
million bales, according to the USDA - and trades at a
substantial premium.
U.S. extra long staple cotton, or "pima," trades for 152.25
cents per lb, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data, a 125
percent premium over cotton prices on ICE Futures U.S., a
contract that accepts cotton of a "strict low middling staple
length".
Ron Lawson, a cotton industry veteran and broker with LOGIC
Advisors in Sonoma, California, said he had "no idea" what
Egyptian cotton prices were, which he said showed how much of a
"novelty" item the fiber was.
Improper labeling of cotton products including clothing and
bedding is a violation of the U.S. Textile Act and Rules, which
are enforced by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
An FTC spokesman declined to comment on whether the agency
was aware of Target's allegations or had started an
investigation.
Egypt's cotton association appears to be aware of widespread
counterfeiting. In April, its executive director told trade
publication Home and Textiles Today that it had tested retail
products labeled 'Egyptian cotton' and found that 90 percent
contained no Egyptian cotton at all.
The Cotton Egypt Association lists Welspun as one of just
three companies permitted to label its products with the
association's "Gold Seal," which was launched earlier this year
and is meant to ensure authenticity.
Mukesh Saviani, a Welspun executive, told the trade
publication in February that the seal was "an assurance to
retailers that they will not get into any compliance issues."
The scandal could leave big box U.S. retailers wary of
dealing with products labeled Egyptian cotton, potentially
providing a boon to growers of U.S. Pima cotton in places like
California and Arizona.
"The Supima boys are doing backflips and pirouettes on their
desks right now," Lawson said, referring to an association that
provides a trademark indicating cotton products come from 100
percent American Pima cotton.
