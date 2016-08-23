Welspun India shares plummet again on contagion fears in cotton sheet dispute

| MUMBAI
MUMBAI Aug 23 Welspun India's shares
plunged 20 percent for a second day on Tuesday, as the fallout
from Target Corp's decision to terminate business with
the firm for passing off cheap sheets as premium Egyptian cotton
escalated.
Shares in Welspun, one of the world's largest textile
manufacturers, were suspended after a few hours of trading, as
on Monday, after dropping by 20 percent, their daily limit.
Target said on Friday that it was severing ties with Welspun
after its extensive investigation had confirmed that the Indian
company, which purportedly used Egyptian cottons to make sheets
and pillowcases sold to the retailer, substituted non-Egyptian
cotton instead.
Target is Welspun India's biggest customer after Bed Bath
and Beyond. It accounted for about $90 million, or 10
percent of the company's total business in the financial year
through March, Welspun executives said on a conference call on
Monday.
Welspun said on the call that it was investigating the
product specification issue and would hire a Big Four
accountancy firm to review its supply processes.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Welspun's third-biggest
customer, is also reviewing the company's cotton certification
records, the Wall Street Journal reported.
A spokesman for Welspun said the company did not wish to
comment on the reported Wal-Mart review.
The U.S. retail giant accounts for about 8 to 9 percent of
Welspun's revenues, according to Elara Capital analyst Sumant
Kumar.
"The risk is there as these are still early stages, so we
need to wait and see," Kumar said.
Sales of Egyptian cotton bedding account for only about 6
percent of Welspun's total sales, according to Kumar, but the
loss to the company's credibility means other customers could
withdraw all their business as Target has done.
Analysts said Welspun did not provide clear answers during
Monday's conference call, when asked whether other customers
could follow Target's move to cut ties.
"We are actively engaged with our clients," Welspun's
Managing Director Rajesh Mandawewala said, in response to that
query on the call.
Kumar, in his note, said Welspun executives were vague on
facts during the call, which threw up more questions than
answers.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Euan Rocha and Susan
Fenton)