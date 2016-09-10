Wal-Mart stops selling Egyptian cotton sheets made by India's Welspun

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
CHICAGO, Sept 9 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Friday said it will stop selling Egyptian cotton sheets made by Welspun India after the Indian manufacturer was unable to assure them the products were authentic.
Last month, U.S. retailer Target Corp severed ties with Welspun after accusing them of passing off cheap sheets as premium Egyptian cotton for two years.
"Welspun has not been able to assure us the products are 100 percent Egyptian cotton, which is unacceptable," Wal-Mart said in a statement. The company will pull the products from its stores and website.
Wal-Mart said it will not cut ties with Welspun but will work with them to implement strong controls and better label the products. The retailer will offer customers, who purchased the products, a full refund.
Egyptian cotton is prized because the length of the cotton fibers are longer, resulting in a finer, lighter more durable fabric and longer-lasting, higher-end clothing. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.