Wendel attracts sponsor interest for Stahl, may refinance-sources

FRANKFURT, June 25 Buyout group Wendel
has attracted interest from its private equity peers for its
leather chemicals maker Stahl, but may still opt to refinance
the business instead of selling it, several people familiar with
the deal said.
"A decision will be taken before the summer break," one of
the people said, adding that Wendel may conduct a dividend
recapitalisation to enable it to extract some value from the
company if final offers fall short of its expectations.
Bankers have been preparing up to 690 million euros of debt
financing to back a sale of Stahl and some of them would also be
prepared to refinance Stahl's existing debt, banking sources
said.
Wendel completed a restructuring of Stahl in 2010 after
reducing debt in the business to 195 million euros ($220
million) from 350 million and injecting 60 million euros of new
equity to boost its equity stake to 92 percent from 48 percent,
with lenders and management holding the rest.
Wendel earlier this year hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and BNP Paribas to find a buyer for the
Dutch-based company, which has earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortization of roughly 125 million euros, the
sources said.
Private equity groups such as Apollo, CVC and Cinven as well
as an Asian chemicals group offered to pay as much as 8 times
core earnings, while Wendel had hoped to attract offers valuing
the business at 10 times earnings, they added.
Swiss-based chemicals group Clariant sold its own
leather chemicals business to Stahl in 2013 for 74 million euros
in cash and a 23 percent stake in the merged company. In May
2014, Stahl raised 295 million euros in loans to back that deal.
"Stahl achieves high synergies through the cooperation with
Clariant and there is no reason for its owners to sell on the
cheap," one of the sources said.
Stahl's products are used to treat leather that goes into
the production of shoes, bags and car seats. The company had net
sales of 512 million euros in 2014.
Wendel, Clariant, Apollo, CVC, Cinven and Bain declined to
comment.
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Claire Ruckin; Additional
reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)