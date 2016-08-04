版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

Wendy's says will cut antibiotics in chicken supply in 2017

LOS ANGELES Aug 4 Wendy's Co on Thursday said that in 2017 all of its chicken will come from animals raised without medically important antibiotics.

The company next year also will commit to specific goals for the reduction of antibiotics important to human health in its pork and beef supply chain. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by James Dalgleish)

