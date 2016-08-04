Wendy's says will cut antibiotics in chicken supply in 2017

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
LOS ANGELES Aug 4 Wendy's Co on Thursday said that in 2017 all of its chicken will come from animals raised without medically important antibiotics.
The company next year also will commit to specific goals for the reduction of antibiotics important to human health in its pork and beef supply chain. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer