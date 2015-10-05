UPDATE 1-Wendy's CEO Brolick to retire, to be succeeded by CFO Penegor

(Adds details, background)
Oct 5 U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co said
on Monday its Chief Executive Emil Brolick would retire in May
and named Chief Financial Officer Todd Penegor as his successor.
Penegor, who joined Wendy's in June 2013, has been
instrumental in leading the company's growth initiatives
including redesigning restaurants and selling restaurants to
franchisees, the company said.
Like larger rival McDonald's Corp, Wendy's has been
trying to combat falling sales and fierce competition from
fast-casual restaurants.
Penegor, 50, has previously worked at Kellogg Co and
Ford Motor Co in various senior roles.
Wendy's, whose largest shareholder is Nelson Peltz's Trian
Group, launched a $1.4 billion share buyback plan, its biggest
ever, in June.
Brolick, 67, who has served as CEO since September 2011,
would continue on the board, the company said.
The company said it is currently conducting an external
search for a CFO.
Wendy's shares were little changed at $8.72 in early
trading.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)