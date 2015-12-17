Wendy's names CFO Penegor president, starting CEO succession plan

Dec 17 U.S. burger chain operator Wendy's Co said Chief Financial Officer Todd Penegor would take on the additional role of president, starting the process for him to replace Emil Brolick as chief executive in May.

Wendy's said Penegor, 50, would become president as of Jan. 4, while Brolick would continue as CEO until Penegor's had transitioned his duties as CFO.

The company had said in October that President and CEO Brolick would retire in May and had named Penegor as his successor. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)