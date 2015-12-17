Wendy's names CFO Penegor president, starting CEO succession plan

Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
Dec 17 U.S. burger chain operator Wendy's Co said Chief Financial Officer Todd Penegor would take on the additional role of president, starting the process for him to replace Emil Brolick as chief executive in May.
Wendy's said Penegor, 50, would become president as of Jan. 4, while Brolick would continue as CEO until Penegor's had transitioned his duties as CFO.
The company had said in October that President and CEO Brolick would retire in May and had named Penegor as his successor. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
JAKARTA, Jan 20 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc is seeking fiscal and legal guarantees from the government over mining rules issued last week, a spokesman for the copper mining giant said late on Thursday.
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.