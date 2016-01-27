Wendy's probing likely fraudulent payment-card charges - Bbg

Jan 27 Burger chain operator Wendy's Co said on Wednesday it was investigating reports of unusual activity with payment cards used at some of its 5,700 locations in the United States, Bloomberg reported.

"Reports indicate fraudulent charges may have occurred elsewhere after payment cards were legitimately used at some restaurants," Wendy's spokesman Bob Bertini told Bloomberg.(bloom.bg/1TnODOH) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)