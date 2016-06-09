UPDATE 1-Wendy's says it finds more unusual card activity at restaurants

(Adds details, background)
June 9 U.S. burger chain operator Wendy's Co
said it had discovered additional instances of unusual
credit card activity at some of its franchise-operated
restaurants, widening the scope of an earlier cyber attack on
the company.
The company in January said it was investigating reports of
unusual activity with payment cards used at some of its
restaurants.
Wendy's said it recently discovered a variant of a malware
that was discovered and reported in May. The new malware was
used to target a point-of-sales system that was earlier believed
to be unaffected.
The company said the new variant of the malware had been
disabled in cases where it was detected.
Wendy's expects the number of franchise restaurants that
will be impacted by the cybersecurity attacks is now
"considerably higher" than the 300 restaurants already affected.
"To date, there has been no indication in the ongoing
investigation that any company-operated restaurants were
impacted by this activity," Wendy's said on Thursday.
The new discoveries are a result of the company's continuing
investigation into unusual credit card activity at its
restaurants.
Large retailers such as Target Corp and Home Depot
Inc have been victims of security breaches in recent
years.
