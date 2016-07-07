Wendy's says recently-found malware targeted payment card data

July 7 U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co said on Thursday that a malware it had found at some franchisees in June had enabled hackers to access payment card information from the point-of-sales systems.

The company said hackers targeted cardholder names, card numbers and the three-digit card verification value (CVV) number found on the back of cards.

Wendy's had in June said the malware, which was a variant of a malware it had found earlier, had targeted point-of-sales systems, but had not said what information had been compromised. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)